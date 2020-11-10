Duluth Public Schools to Pause Athletics Beginning November 18th

The pause will continue through December 13th.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools superintendent John Magas announced Tuesday that in-person athletics and activities will be paused from November 18th until December 13th.

The announcement has the biggest impact on the Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld football teams, who were set to begin section playoffs next week. For the volleyball teams, they will each lose their final three games of the season, as well as the postseason.

Winter sports like basketball and hockey, which were scheduled to begin practice later this month, will now have a delayed start to their season.