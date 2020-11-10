Flu Shot Could Be Linked To Helping Protect Against COVID-19

Although there is a link, experts say more research needs to be done.

DULUTH, Minn. – A flu shot could potentially serve a stronger purpose this year other than just shielding you from the influenza virus.

Researchers are now looking into the possibility of the flu shot also helping protect some people from catching severe cases of COVID-19.

The likelihood of the Influenza vaccination providing protection against COVID-19 shows promise, but knowing for sure will take much more medical research.

The chance of this link is based on an idea called trained immunity.

This means an infection could build an immune response that also provides temporary protection against other types of illnesses.

This idea is still in the early stages of research and will require solving a few unanswered questions.

“The big one is, how does it actually work? There are several theories into how trained immunity works,” said Dr. Ryan Langlois, an associate professor in the Center for Immunology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. “A lot more research needs to be done. It’s an intriguing idea.”

Experts remain hesitant to say trained immunity is a good reason alone for getting a flu shot because of the lack of evidence.

Getting vaccinated against the flu could help prevent people from contracting both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Medical officials also say getting a flu shot could help relieve the strain on supply chains now creating materials used test for the flu, which are also being used to test for COVID-19.