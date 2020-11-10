Gales of November Fundraiser Begins Today

DULUTH, Minn. – On the 45th anniversary of the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, the gales of November Fundraiser will still be happening this week but virtually.

The event is the biggest fundraiser for the Lake Superior Maine Museum Association and this year, through November 14th, the association will be presenting maritime history and stories from around the country online.

During those events, they ask viewers to give back.

“The celebration of our maritime heritage and the acknowledgement of our maritime heritage really is critical to keeping the heritage of Duluth and Superior alive,” said Konnie LeMay, the president of the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association.

