Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order Advising Citizens Stay Home

MADISON, Wis. – The state of Wisconsin has seen more than 25,000 new virus cases just since Friday and Tuesday, Governor Evers pleaded with citizens to take proper precautions.

In a primetime address, Governor Evers called for unity and working together in response to the pandemic.

Wednesday, Wisconsin reported more than 7,000 cases and 66 deaths.

Gov. Evers announced an executive order advising Wisconsinites to stay home.

He continues to plead for people to protect their health and others to get the state back on track.

“Each day this virus goes unchecked is a setback for our economic recovery our bars restaurants small businesses families and farmers will continue to suffer if we don’t take action right now,” says Gov. Evers.

Gov. Evers also announced he will be introducing new COVID-19 response legislation in the next few days.