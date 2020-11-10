Great Outdoors: November Golfing

Other area golf courses also reopened last week because of the high temperatures including Nemadji, and the back nine of Enger Golf course.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor reopened its nine-hole golf course last Tuesday with plans to remain open all week long thanks to some record breaking warm weather.

That left avid golfers itching to get back out on the course for one more crack at the season.

“The cold weather does not bother me. The latest I think I golfed was November 14th I think a few years ago. And I’ll golf for as long as I can. And I’ll wear my shorts as long as I can,” Cloquet Resident, Mike Laurienzo says.

Course managers say after a busy season, the early winter caught many golfers by surprise. But members of the senior frog league at the Proctor golf course are just happy to get back outside.

“The snow came and I put my clubs away and the weather got nice and hear I am,” Laurienzo says.

After winterizing the course to get ready for the cold, the course has suddenly been busy again despite having the earliest closing in its history and less then ideal conditions on the ground.

“You get a little stiffer and the ground is a little harder on top now. So it’s harder to get under the ball. It doesn’t matter just so you can get out and play,” Cloquet Resident, Scott Jensen says.

With one last taste of decent weather the season ends, golf enthusiasts can’t wait to get out to the courses again next year.

“Just get out and hit another nine.”

“It’s just a great sport. Healthy. Being outdoors with your friends and life is really good. It’s never too early to take up golf,” Laurienzo says.

Other area golf courses also reopened last week because of the high temperatures including Nemadji, and the back nine of Enger Golf course.