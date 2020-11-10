Hermantown Governmental Services Building Closes to Public

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown Governmental Services Building has closed to the public due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the area as well as an increase in the number of members of City staff and the Hermantown Police Department exposed to the virus.

The Hermantown Governmental Services Building houses City Hall, the Hermantown Police Department, and Fire Hall #1 of the Hermantown Volunteer Fire Department.

The city made the announcement Tuesday morning saying that members of the city staff within City Hall will be available to conduct business and meet citizen needs despite the building closure.

Community members can pay utility bills, acquire licenses, or complete permits by visiting the City’s new website at www.hermantownmn.com.

All scheduled meetings, including next Monday’s City Council meeting, will be held remotely.

Additional, regular updates regarding the City of Hermantown can also be found on the City’s Facebook and Twitter pages – both @hermantownmn.