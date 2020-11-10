Hermantown, Proctor Football Set for 70th Hammer Game

The 70th edition of the Battle for the Hammer will take place on Wednesday at Egerdahl Field. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

PROCTOR, Minn. – A few months ago, we weren’t even sure if we’d have a high school football season this fall. But it happened, we made it to the end, and now it’s time for one of the biggest rivalries in the Northland. And for both Hermantown and Proctor, they know this year’s Battle for the Hammer means a little more.

“It’s something the communities look forward to, and obviously the players and coaches look forward to. It’s a great high school football tradition up here in the Northland,” Hermantown head coach Mike Zagelmeyer said.

“As long as we get to play this game this year, we’ll take some satisfaction out of having a complete season,” Proctor head coach Derek Parendo added.

This week’s game has a similar storyline to last year. Hermantown enters this game with a little bit of an edge and a 3-2 record. But as the Hawks learned last year, anything can happen.

“Last year we were ahead of ourselves, thinking about playoffs and they were focused at the game at hand like they should have been and we got caught off guard,” Hermantown fullback/linebacker Robbie Thorsten said.

“Proctor’s Proctor. No matter what happens, when we play Hermantown vs. Proctor, it’s just going to be a dog fight. They’re scrappy, they’re tough, they’re well coached,” Zagelmeyer added.

The Rails enter this game with just one win but want nothing more than to keep the hammer in Proctor.

“Coach always talks about throwing out records when you play in a rivalry game like that. Doesn’t really matter who’s’ supposed to win, you just go out there and play,” Proctor right guard/linebacker Alex McPhee said.

“When we talk about if you only get one win a year, make it this one, and we’re pretty close to that,” Parendo added.

And although this year’s game will look a little different with only 250 fans, the Battle for the Hammer will still be one to remember.

“With everything being said and what the seniors in the area, not only our seniors but other seniors are missing out on, just being able to play the game is a huge accomplishment for them,” Parendo said.

