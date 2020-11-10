Hermantown Students Grades 5 to 12 Will Switch to Distance Learning

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown schools join a growing list of districts switching to a distance learning model as they continue to battle COVID-19 outbreaks.

Beginning next Monday, the district’s students in grades 5 to 12 will switch to a distance learning model while other students will remain hybrid.

At the end of the day yesterday, there were 20 staff members who ended up in quarantine because of close contacts and 2 who had tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, there were also a few bus drivers that are also out on quarantine because of the virus as well.

The goal had been to do hybrid but the superintendent says it’s hard if there aren’t enough people to help man the school.

“Hang in there,” said Wayne Whitwam, the superintendent of Hermantown Community Schools. “Be patient. I want you guys back in school just as much as you want to be back in school. This is hard because I don’t know if any other generation of students that have had to go through something like this.”

While there isn’t a set timeline for returning, the superintendent says they will hopefully be back on December 8th if there are staff members available at that time.