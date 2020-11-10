National Weather Service, Dept. of Public Safety Promote Winter Hazard Awareness Week

The two organizations are advertising a few lists on their website that can be helpful to prepare for winter before it happens.

DULUTH, Minn. – The National Weather Service and Minnesota Department of Public Safety are promoting Winter Hazard Awareness Week across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The two organizations are advertising a few lists on their website that can be helpful to prepare for winter before it happens.

They have included a list of supplies for your vehicle and ways to check to make sure your home is ready in case you’re stranded indoors for a few days.

“It’s always possible that you could lose power for a few hours or even days. Making sure that you have an alternate heat source in your home and that you’re careful with those alternate heat sources,” said Joe Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

“One of the other great tips in your home is making sure your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working and they have fresh batteries in them,” Moore said.

One of the biggest things anyone can do to prepare for winter storms is stay up to date on the most recent forecasts.

For more information, click here: Winter Hazard Awareness Week