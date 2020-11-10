Northwood/Solon Springs Football Prepare for Final Playoff Game

The Evergreens will host Fredric on Friday night. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

MINONG, Wis. – The Wisconsin high school football playoffs begin this Friday, but it’s not your typical bracket.

In eight-player football, teams will have one final playoff game to wrap up their seasons. For Northwood/Solon Springs, they’ll look to finish the season above .500 so that their seniors can end their football careers on a high note.

“It’s going to hit hard since it’s our last game and it’s just it after that,” said wide receiver Braydon Larson.

“We’re just going to have fun with it. We’ve drawn up a bunch of new stuff. And the other weird thing is it’s the same team we played last week so we’re going to get them two weeks in a row, this time at home. And so we’re just going to have a bunch of extra stuff. We’re going to have fun with it. Let the seniors have one last heydey and see what happens,” head coach Matt Hager said.

