Staffing Needed at New Warming Center in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -As the temperatures dip, a new warming center is set to open in Duluth at the Tri Towers Rainbow Center and now more paid staffing is needed at the site.

There was an 18% increase in unsheltered homelessness in St. Louis County between 2019 and 2020.

To help combat this, partners like CHUM, the City of Duluth, and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority have come together to create a new warming center at the Tri-Towers Rainbow Center moving away from the proposed site at City Center West, which didn’t allow for as much social distancing.

The center is currently seeking support staff who will help with things like providing a welcoming environment for guests and maintaining logs of events and incidents over the course of the night.

Joel Kilgour, the coordinator at the center, says this new space is much needed.

“We were seeing an increasing number of people in our community experiencing homelessness including many people who were living outside in cars or in buildings that aren’t meant for human habitation,” said Joel Kilgour, the coordinator of the Rainbow Center warming center.

CHUM was able to get federal CARES Act dollars to keep the space open and the temperature threshold will be at 32 degrees.

“Having a warming center saves lives,” said Jill Keppers, the executive director of the Duluth Housing Redevelopment Authority. “We live in a cold climate, which is no surprise to everyone who lives here, and having to be outside and trying to survive negative temperatures just isn’t something we want our citizens to have to do.”

The warming center will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. at the Tri-Towers on North Third Avenue East.

The center will officially open once staff is hired and trained for the space.