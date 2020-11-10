Superior Police Work to Mitigate COVID-19 Exposure Within Department

To date, six officers have tested positive since March and only one officer is in quarantine awaiting test results.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Police Department is also dealing with COVID-19 exposures within its department of 65 officers and staff.

Assistant Chief John Kiel told FOX 21 most officers have a take-home vehicle and are encouraged to spend a little time in the office as possible.

The Department right now is on a normal patrol schedule, but Kiel said that could change if cases continue increasing.

“If indeed we do have a much bigger increase in the numbers of COVID cases in Douglas County and Superior, if that happens it’s likely that we’ll have to go to a modified schedule,” he said.

“We will do what we have to do to modify our own lives and our own schedule to continue to provide the service that the citizens of Superior expect,” said the Assistant Chief.

A modified schedule would include longer patrol days to allow for a longer period off to quarantine between shifts but Assistant Chief Kiel said that would mean pulling investigators, sergeants and command staff off their normal duties to patrol the streets to help fill the gap — something he’s trying to avoid.

