Superior’s Richard I. Bong Museum to Honor Veterans with Ceremony Wednesday

The Bong Museum will Host a Series of Events on Veterans Day with COVID-19 Precautions in Place

SUPERIOR, Wis. – On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the Northland will honor our nation’s veterans despite COVID-19 concerns.

A special flag remembrance ceremony kicking off Veterans Day in the Twin Ports will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center.

The event is in collaboration with American Legion Post 435.

The ceremony will be held outside due to COVID-19 precautions.

Guests are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks.

“I think it’s really important for us. The work we do to collect and preserve the stories of veterans is ongoing no matter what’s going on in the world right now, and our veterans are a key part of that,” said Dustin Heckman, Executive Director of the museum. “Without our veterans, we don’t have any stories to tell.”

The Bong Museum will also be hosting a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 26.

This is the third year in a row the museum has hosted a meal to say ‘thank you’ to local veterans and their families.

This year’s event is free, and will be offered for pick-up, or delivery within the City of Superior.

The museum will be giving out about 150 meals to veterans and their families in need.

Click here for more information regarding these upcoming events at the Richard I. Bong Museum.