Watch Live: Gov. Tim Walz Announces New Virus Rules on Bars and Restaurants

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz was preparing Tuesday to announce new restrictions to try to slow the accelerating spread of the coronavirus across Minnesota.

Walz said Monday that the new measures would be aimed at slowing the spread among young adults ages 18 to 35, who are often carriers of the virus without showing symptoms and are currently some of the main spreaders in the state.

Two people with knowledge of the planned restrictions, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement, said the changes are expected to include a 10 p.m. cap on serving at bars and restaurants, though late takeout and delivery will be allowed.

Also included are bans on bar seating and games such as pool and darts that lead patrons to gather closely together. Other restrictions are expected to include limits on attendance at weddings, funerals, and private gatherings, which officials say have become some of the main sources of spread.

Walz has scheduled a live-streamed statewide address for 2 p.m.