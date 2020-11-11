Bong Center Hosts Veterans Day Event

The Veterans Day ceremony looked a little bit different this year in Superior due to the pandemic, but that didn’t stop Northlanders from honoring those who have served.

Handfuls of vets gathered at the flagpole at the Bong Center as they were asked to wear masks and practice social distancing for a remembrance ceremony, commemorating veterans and the sacrifices they have made for this country.

During the ceremony, the American, Canadian, and Prisoner of War/ Missing in Action flags were raised to honor all those who served in our region.

Tim Sauter, the vice-chair of the board for the Bong Museum, says it’s important to honor the veterans year-round no matter what, not just on Veterans Day.

“To me, it’s important that they remember and that they constantly remember,” said Sauter. “Not just on Veteran’s Day but all year round that these folks and the folks that we’re honoring that aren’t here, they’ve done quite a bit for us.”

One American Vietnam War Veteran says it’s great to see the celebrations held as it’s a way to see how veterans have fought for freedom.

“It’s nice that the American people and everybody is recognizing the vets for their services they do and what they contribute to our freedom,” said Russell Ault, the first vice commander of the American Legion 435.

And on December 4th, the Bong Center’s largest fundraiser of the year, Flying to New Heights Auction, will take place via livestream and YouTube, funds of which will go towards operations and improvements to the museum.

