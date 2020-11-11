Dozens Celebrate Soldiers at Veteran’s Memorial Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Community members came together at the Veteran’s Memorial Park…

to pay homage to those who served on the front lines to fight for this country, on Wednesday.

A few dozen people gathered in the park that was blanketed with fresh snow to salute and celebrate the veterans in the community.

The honor guard performed to pay tribute to those soldiers memorialized in the park.

A few guest speakers, including Congressman Pete Stauber, shared the importance of showing gratitude.

“This nation is grateful and will forever be grateful for the veterans that have served this country, have worn the uniform, defended this country and our constitution,” said Stauber.

A local veteran hopes the event helps people walk away with the message of acknowledging the commitment these soldiers chose to take.

“Just a renewed memory of service. People are still providing a service in active duty. It doesn’t matter when one served or where they served, they served in a wonderful way that has provided us our freedoms,” said Dennis Hughes, a veteran who served in the Vietnam War and Desert Storm.

Typically on Veteran’s Day, a parade is held to honor the soldiers, but with the pandemic this year, the event had to be scaled down.