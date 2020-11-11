Duluthians Dig Out After Overnight Snowfall

Under a Duluth city ordinance, property owners with a public sidewalk are required to remove snow from that sidewalk within 24 hours after a snow fall.

DULUTH, Minn. – Several inches of snow fell in Duluth overnight and some residents spent the morning digging out.

Those without snow blowers spent a little extra time shoveling and one Lakeside resident was even helping clear off a neighbor’s sidewalk.

“We try to help out our neighbors who might not have an easy of a time shoveling their walkways. We’ve got plenty of help,” Lakeside Resident, Amber Haselman says.

Under a Duluth city ordinance, property owners with a public sidewalk are required to remove snow from that sidewalk within 24 hours after a snowfall.