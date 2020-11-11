Duluth’s Best Bread Says Thank You To Veterans

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Best Bread offered a special thank-you to veterans in the community.

On Wednesday, any veteran could pick a treat of their choice in honor of their sacrifice.

The owner of the bakery says his father served nearly 35 years in the military.

He also says life can through curve balls, but its important to remember those who gave their life for this country.

“If we get preoccupied with things that divide us, we forget the things that bring us together. Our veterans went through a personal and ultimate sacrifice. I think it’s beneficial for us not to forget that,” said Michael Lillegard, the owner of Duluth’s Best Bread.

Lillegard also believe as a small token like one of their treats can be the best kind of “thank you.”