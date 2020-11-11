Fresh Snow Helps Spirit Mountain Prep for Season Opener

Staff at Spirit Mountain say crews are on stand-by, along with over 20 snow guns around the hill. They will work on each run one at a time, to get a 3-4 foot base of snow.

DULUTH, Minn.– All of the snow that fell Tuesday is helping Spirit Mountain get one step closer to opening up for the season.

Management says snowmaking for the resort is a science, taking in factors like humidity and temperature to get the hills all tuned-up before opening weekend.

“That mid-20’s or below is where you want to go because you want that to cool down and have enough snow making time on either end of those really prime temperatures,” said Co-Director of Resort Services for Spirit Mountain Jon Regenold.

Spirit Mountain plans to open up for the season on November 27 but of course, it will all depend on the weather.