Glensheen Mansion Unveils Christmas Decorations

The historic estate will be opened for self-guided Christmas tours this Friday.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s beginning to look a lot light Christmas at Glensheen Mansion.

Staff have spent the past few weeks decorating the mansion with dozens of trees and have also hidden 25 elves inside the home which has become a family favorite.

“Kids can find the elves throughout the mansion with our elf book. It also kind of guides them to make sure you aren’t missing any Christmas trees and some fun facts along the way. When they find all the elves they get a prize at the end of the tour,” Glensheen Mansion Marketing Manager, Jane Pederson-Jandl says.

Self-guided Christmas tours will run through January 9th.

Christmas Candlelight Tours and the Spirit of the Lights display will open later this month.

For Covid-19 guidelines at the mansion, click here: Admission Guidelines