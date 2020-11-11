Local Organization Makes Holiday Wish List for Guests

As the holidays are fast approaching, many local organizations have started programs with the aim of giving back to the community.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the holidays are fast approaching, many local organizations have started programs with the aim of giving back to the community.

Safe Haven in Duluth, which serves as a shelter for abuse victims, has a wish list to provide gifts and things for their guests.

This year, Safe Haven is looking for gift cards from major retailers like Target and Walmart so that guests have the freedom to choose what they would like as gifts.

Organizers are also looking for items like dolls and toys cars for their younger visitors.

“We just really try to make it special for the survivors because this can be a super tough time and super sad and it’s just, I’m always in so much awe because the community comes together and keeps our survivors in our hearts each year,” said Molly Smith, the manager of Safe Haven Shelter.

While the wish list doesn’t have an end date, organizers ask the public to give when they came sometime before Christmas Eve.