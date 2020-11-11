Man Injured in Superior Stabbing Incident

SUPERIOR, Wis. – One man is recovering at a local hospital following an altercation between two men that resulted in one of the men being stabbed multiple times, according to police.

Officers were called to the North End of Superior around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday for the altercation at a private residence. A specific address or street was not provided to the media in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

When police arrived at the scene they found a man with multiple wounds to his chest and hand which appeared to have been from “an edged weapon.”

The man was transported to a local hospital for his injuries where is currently recovering.

Police say the incident appears to have been an isolated event between two people.

No arrests have been made at this time.