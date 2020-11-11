Nominations for ‘Best Christmas Ever’ Nearing Final Deadline

Nominations For the 2020 'Best Christmas Ever' Will Close Sunday, Nov. 15

DULUTH, Minn. – Nominations for this year’s Best Christmas Ever are coming to a close.

Northlanders have until Sunday, Nov. 15 to nominate a family in need this holiday season.

Don Liimatainen, founder of Best Christmas Ever, says the organization plans to surpass its goal of helping more than 150 families this year.

Each year from Sept. 1 – Nov. 15, the organization looks for families who have fallen on tough times through no fault of their own.

There are three rules when it comes to nominating a family.

The recipient must have children in the home The recipient can’t nominate themselves The recipient has fallen on tough times through no fault of their own

“Nominations are open to everybody. This year it is wild with everything that’s going on in the world with stress and pressure from various reasons,” said Liimatainen.

Best Christmas Ever looks to partner with organizations in the community such as 23rd Veteran.

Mike Waldron, the founder of 23rd Veteran, says his organization runs a 14-week reconditioning program for local veterans.

Part of this program is providing service for the community.

Waldron and his team look to partner with Best Christmas Ever to help local veteran families that receive a nomination.

“What we’re looking for specifically are military and veteran nominations,” said Waldron.

Click here to nominate a Northland family in need this holiday season.