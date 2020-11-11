Northland High School Athletes Celebrate National Signing Day
National Letters of Intent were signed across the Northland on Wednesday.
DULUTH, Minn. – National Signing Day is the day high school athletes dream about. It’s time to put pen to paper and officially sign National Letters of Intent to make those college commitments official. Here’s a list of those who committed on Wednesday:
Duluth Marshall’s Gianna Kneepkens — Utah women’s basketball
Duluth Marshall’s Emilia McGiffert — Eastern Michigan women’s soccer
Duluth Marshall’s Baamlak Haugen — UMD women’s soccer
Superior’s Chesie McLaughlin — Minot State softball
Superior’s Molly Lenmark — Minnesota State Moorhead swimming
Superior’s Kaelyn DeRoche — Southwest Minnesota State swimming
Superior’s Arika Trentor — Indiana Tech women’s hockey
Superior’s Lucy Drougas — St. Michael’s College-Vermont women’s hockey
Superior’s Zoe Schnell — North Dakota State twirling
Duluth East’s Noah Paulson — UMD men’s basketball
Duluth East’s Matie Thompson — UMD men’s basketball
Duluth East’s Ethan Cole — UMD baseball
Hermantown’s Elly Schmitz — Sioux Falls women’s basketball
Greenway’s Claire Vekich — Bemidji State women’s hockey
Greenway’s Donte Lawson — Bemidji State men’s hockey
Cloquet’s Lauren Sertich — St. Cloud State cross country
Cloquet’s Brenna Mattson — UWS women’s soccer
Cloquet’s Gracie Meager — CSS women’s soccer
Grand Rapids’ Denali Johnson — Minnesota Crookston women’s golf
Grand Rapids’ Claire Walsh — Oklahoma rowing