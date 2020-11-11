Northland High School Athletes Celebrate National Signing Day

National Letters of Intent were signed across the Northland on Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – National Signing Day is the day high school athletes dream about. It’s time to put pen to paper and officially sign National Letters of Intent to make those college commitments official. Here’s a list of those who committed on Wednesday:

Duluth Marshall’s Gianna Kneepkens — Utah women’s basketball

Duluth Marshall’s Emilia McGiffert — Eastern Michigan women’s soccer

Duluth Marshall’s Baamlak Haugen — UMD women’s soccer

Superior’s Chesie McLaughlin — Minot State softball

Superior’s Molly Lenmark — Minnesota State Moorhead swimming

Superior’s Kaelyn DeRoche — Southwest Minnesota State swimming

Superior’s Arika Trentor — Indiana Tech women’s hockey

Superior’s Lucy Drougas — St. Michael’s College-Vermont women’s hockey

Superior’s Zoe Schnell — North Dakota State twirling

Duluth East’s Noah Paulson — UMD men’s basketball

Duluth East’s Matie Thompson — UMD men’s basketball

Duluth East’s Ethan Cole — UMD baseball

Hermantown’s Elly Schmitz — Sioux Falls women’s basketball

Greenway’s Claire Vekich — Bemidji State women’s hockey

Greenway’s Donte Lawson — Bemidji State men’s hockey

Cloquet’s Lauren Sertich — St. Cloud State cross country

Cloquet’s Brenna Mattson — UWS women’s soccer

Cloquet’s Gracie Meager — CSS women’s soccer

Grand Rapids’ Denali Johnson — Minnesota Crookston women’s golf

Grand Rapids’ Claire Walsh — Oklahoma rowing