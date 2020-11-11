Prep Football: Hermantown Wins Back Hammer, Duluth East Closes Out Season, Carlton/Wrenshall Wins Home Finale

The regular season ended with a win for the Hermantown, Duluth East and Cromwell/Wright football teams.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In the 70th annual Battle for the Hammer, the Hermantown football team avenged their loss from last season, blanking Proctor 28-0 Wednesday night at Egerdahl Field.

In other prep football action, Duluth East held on for a home win over Cloquet 27-22. The Greyhounds found out Tuesday that their season is over as they finish the year on a five-game win streak. And Carlton/Wrenshall were victorious in their home finale over Northeast Range 26-0.