TSA, Duluth Airport Give Holiday Travel Guidance as Cases Increase

DULUTH, Minn.– Cases in Minnesota continue to rise. With thanksgiving just around the corner, this year’s travel plans might look a bit different.

The Duluth International Airport has been putting up health guidelines since March to keep people safe during the pandemic. As thanksgiving gets closer the TSA is making sure those who are going to travel will do it safely.

“People should feel totally safe when they enter the airport environment and hop on that next flight,” said Tom Werner, Executive Director of the Duluth International Airport.

During the holiday season, the airport and TSA are encouraging more people to use resources like pre-screening to speed up lines as people come through. TSA agents will be following safety guidelines like changing gloves routinely and will now allow up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer on flights.

Management at the Duluth airport says people are still going on trips. They are just shorter and being booked last-minute. This year it will be different due to the pandemic but the airport still wants people to get where they need to go safely during the pandemic.

“Flying has been shown by a couple different studies to be one of the safest things you can do because of the air exchange, the wearing of masks, the other things that the airlines are doing to make sure that you’re safe on that flight and we expect that to continue,” said Werner.

The airport and the TSA are also encouraging people to look at the public health guidelines in other areas, like needing a negative COVID test or to self-quarantine, before booking their trips.