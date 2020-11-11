UMD ROTC Cadets Watch American Flag to Honor Veterans

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s ROTC is currently on watch at the school’s American flag starting at midnight Wednesday and continuing on until midnight Thursday in honor of Veterans Day.

Cadets say it gives them a time to reflect on how to become a better leader for their program, thinking about the sacrifices made by veterans in the past.

“Being able to be the best leader I can, taking every opportunity to both succeed and fail in the program, get those failures out of the way and learn important lessons that I don’t need to learn at the expense of our people down the road,” said Eric Delavergne, the cadet captain.

Forty-three cadets are covering the shifts with temperatures near freezing and the potential for snow.