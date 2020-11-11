Wonder Wednesdays Start at Great Lakes Aquarium

The Great Lakes Aquarium is having a special discount for families during this winter season.

It’s called Wonder Wednesdays and visitors from age 3 to adult get admission for 6 dollars down from 15 bucks. Children under three are always free.

Management at the aquarium hopes that this will be a time where families don’t have to worry about safety, but can simply enjoy the aquarium for what it’s worth.

“What’s nice about our facility is that we have a place that that you can come and have a safe experience,” said Jay Walker, the executive director. “We have one way flow throughout the facility and we have ways that are keeping people socially distanced and so it gets you out of your house.”

Wonder Wednesdays last until February 24th.