Bentleyville Gift Shop Set To Open This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – The Bentleyville Tour of Lights is expected to open next Saturday.

Its new gift shop, which is now taking over Grandma’s Sports Garden, is having a soft opening this weekend.

The large space is a reimagination of what used to be the Sports Garden and is filled with everything Christmas.

It is also the prime spot for everyone to pick up some Bentleyville swag.

“Our biggest seller this year will probably be the hats. Everybody loves a Bentleyville hat. We have a lot of great sweatshirts, Christmas gifts, snow globes, lanterns, or stuffed animals. There’s just about anything you want to stuff stockings with,” said Tony Bronson, a Bentleyville volunteer.

The Bentleyville gift shop is open at the Sports Garden in Canal Park from 12-6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.