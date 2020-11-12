Duluth East Football Team React to Abrupt End to the Season

The Greyhounds wrapped up their season on a five-game win streak.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, the Duluth East football team found out that their game Wednesday night against Cloquet would be their final game of the year. We spoke with the Greyhounds after their 27-22 win and contrary to what you would think, they were in good spirits about their season coming to an abrupt end.

“We were very determined. We played our hearts out for the seniors and wanted to win for them. We wanted one more game but it’s good to go out on a win so happy about that,” sophomore Austin Orvedahl said.

“Usually there’s one team in each section that gets to win the last game of the season. Only the state champs do. So it’s a really awesome feeling winning my last high school football game,” said senior Tanek Kittelson.

“Our whole season long, we’ve been talking about we’re thankful that we got this week. It sure felt like the way things were trending that the other shoe was going to drop, and sure enough it did. But we’re happy that the season ended the way it did tonight. From the time we’re on the football field for practices and for games, I think that’s probably the closest to normal things have been for all of us,” head coach Joe Hietala said.

