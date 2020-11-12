Duluth Fire Department Changing Internal Protocols to Help Keep Employees Safe

The DFD has had 4 positive COVID tests among firefighters in the department since the pandemic began.

DULUTH, Minn – With at least 17 members of the Duluth Police Department currently quarantined for testing positive for COVID-19, the Duluth Fire Department has managed to avoid those numbers so far with only four positive COVID cases since the pandemic began.

Chief Shawn Krizaj tells Fox 21 operations have changed internally to help limit potential exposure among firefighting shifts like having dinnertime spread out, sanitizing all bunks after use, and keeping groups of firefighters assigned to no more than two firehouses when they work or fill-in all to help limit the spread of COVID if a firefighter tests positive.

“So far with some of the things we’ve put in place staffing hasn’t been a real issue with us we’ve been able to cover it with our internal staffing that we have and if we keep on the path that we are on we’ll still be fine and one way or another we’ll have people responding,” says Chief Krizaj.

It’s been a busy year for the firefighters too, in October alone they responded to roughly 400 more calls than last year.