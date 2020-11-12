Local Meat Shops Are Getting Busier For The Holidays

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Business is starting to pick up for local meat shops as the holidays are quickly approaching.

This time of year, Superior Meats gets a ton of orders for turkeys.

Also, during thanksgiving week, the store gets even busier as many folks are stopping in to pick up their orders.

Staff say it’s a top priority to stay fully stocked.

“We try to make sure that we have everything. So far we haven’t had any problems running out of any products or anything like that,” said James Khane, the manager at Superior Meats.

Staff also say many customers are putting their orders for turduckens