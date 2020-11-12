Louisiana Native Turned Gumbo Boi Now Serving Cajun Cuisine in the Northland

Cooking Connection: Crawfish Étouffée from Gumbo Boi

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders with a craving for Cajun cuisine now have a weekly option in Duluth.

Robert Lee, also known as Gumbo Boi, is a Louisiana native turned Duluthian, and is now cooking up his favorite recipes for all to enjoy.

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Lee prepares his homemade crawfish étouffée.

The flavors of the dish combine to make the perfect result. Lee serves the dish over a scoop of rice, but says you could also enjoy the étouffée with grits.

For more information on how to preorder from Gumbo Boi, click here.