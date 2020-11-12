LSC Hold Open House for Firefighting, Trucking Programs

DULUTH, Minn.– Lake Superior College opened its doors today to potential students who want to drive a big rig or put out fires.

It’s all part of LSC’s recruitment efforts for its firefighting and truck driving programs. An open house was held at the training center in Gary-New Duluth today.

A smaller group of 25 attended this year because of COVID-19 concerns. Students could talk with instructors and get a up close look at the different equipment for career fields that are in high demand.

“Telling my friends like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to become a firefighter,’ and then you actually see what you’re going to do,” said Diego Kroonblawd, who came up from St. Paul to get a first-hand look. “Seeing this huge truck it’s like, ‘I don’t know, could that be me?'”

LSC plans to do more open houses for other programs. They also offer 1-on-1 visits.