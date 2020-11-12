Mail Order at-Home COVID-19 Tests Now Available to All Minnesotans

Minnesotans can now get tested for COVID-19 without ever leaving their home, according to state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday it has expanded its pilot program for its at-home COVID-19 test statewide.

Anyone in Minnesota can now order a saliva test to be delivered to their home. The test is then sent to the new saliva testing lab in Oakdale, Minnesota for processing using a prepaid label.

Once the test arrives at the lab, the participant will be emailed their test results within 24-48 hours.

The saliva test is just as accurate as the nasal swab test, according to MDH, and is available at no cost to every Minnesotan, whether or not they have insurance.

MDH piloted the at-home testing program in 23 counties and the Red Lake Nation.

You can order a test here.