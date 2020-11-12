Minnesota DNR, MPCA Approve Permits for Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency approved necessary permits for Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement Project.

In a recent statement, Enbridge said the decision from the MPCA and Minnesota DNR, “clears the way for a determination from the US Army Corps of Engineers regarding federal permits.”

The eight approved permits and licenses from the DNR included a license for utility crossing of state land and public water, to water appropriation for dust control, hydrostatic testing, and horizontal directional drilling.

“The thorough, robust, science-based review of the project over the past six years has led to evidence-based approvals. Enbridge recognizes that the permit conditions required by the PCA and DNR are essential for protecting Minnesota’s sensitive streams and wild rice waters during construction and planning for post-construction restoration and enhancement,” the company said in a Thursday press release.

Line 3 runs from Alberta, Canada, to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. Calgary-based Enbridge has already replaced the segments in Canada, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The company wants to replace the entire line, which was built in the 1960s because the older sections are corroding, so the pipeline can run at only half its original capacity.