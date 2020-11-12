Minnesota Wilderness Return to the Ice After Quarantine Delays Season Opener

The Wilderness will open their season Saturday night at home against the Minnesota Magicians.

CLOQUET, Minn. – After a positive COVID case put their season opener on hold, the Minnesota Wilderness were back on the ice last week as they get set for their season opener this weekend.

Although the team wasn’t able to be together during their quarantine, the coaching found different ways to keep in contact with the team, even with some team-bonding games.

“I think one time we played Newlywed Game. We did Jeopardy. We do movie trivias. We did a lot of stuff, which is fun because I think the mental health portion of it is extremely important. It’s been exciting to be on the ice and to be teaching again. I think for our guys, obviously that’s their happy place so they were excited to be back on the ice. And it’s been good. I think the guys look pretty good,” said head coach Jon Vaillancourt.

The Wilderness will open their season Saturday night at home against the Minnesota Magicians. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Fan attendance will be limited to 250 people. Tickets will be first come, first serve.