Prep Volleyball: Esko, South Ridge Winners on Home Courts

The Eskomos and Panthers continued to impress at home.

ESKO, Minn. – In their first action in almost two weeks, the Esko volleyball team got the best of Hibbing 3-1 Thursday night.

The Eskomos stayed undefeated on the season. It was also the final match of the season for the Bluejackets, who will be shutdown for two weeks beginning next week.

In other prep volleyball action, South Ridge improved to 8-1 as they swept Two Harbors at home 3-0.