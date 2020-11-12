Proctor Public Schools to Remain in Distance Learning Through End of Year

PROCTOR, Minn. – On Thursday, Proctor Public Schools announced they will be in distance learning until at least January 4.

Superintendent John Engelking said that due to a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the area they have made the decision to remain in the distance learning model throughout the end of the year.

Engelking noted that they would look at returning to a less restrictive learning model if COVID-19 infection rates were to decline enough before then.

“Throughout this week, we held several meetings to discuss the safety of our staff and students. W have consulted with St. Louis County Public Health, the Rails Safe Advisory Committee, and the Minnesota Department of Health. They have recommended staying in Distance Learning through the Winter Break,” said Engelking.

Distance Learning for K-12th grade will begin on November 16. Pre-K distance learning will begin on November 23.

Proctor Public Schools says they will implement the following strategies in the coming weeks:

Implement a daily schedule designed for full Distance Learning, which combines our A-B groups to the original class schedule and a 4-day instructional week beginning November 24th. Mondays will be used to plan and connect with students and parents.

Emphasize social and emotional health as well as maintaining academic progress

Focus on engagement with our students and families

Pivot back to alternating models as soon as allowed by infection rates, community spread, and staffing availability.

“I know this is going to be a significant inconvenience for our families. One of my greatest concerns was that we might have an outbreak of COVID-19 that would prevent us from staying in our current learning model. That day has arrived,” said Engelking.

Parents can expect to receive further information regarding distance learning from teachers and school principals.