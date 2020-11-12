Something Sweet By Maddie Lu Pop-Up Shop Returns To Miller Hill Mall

DULUTH, Minn. – If you are in need of a tasty treat, the Something Sweet by Maddie Lu pop-up shop is back at the Miller Hill Mall.

The Coon Rapids-based shop is owned by Maddie Carlos, the winner of two Food Network baking competition shows.

The pop-up shop at Miller Hill is offering some of the same favorites from its flagship store including cupcakes, 15 different kinds of macaroons, and a few other tasty sweets.

The shop opened early than planned, but Maddie says delicious goodies might be the remedy for helping many people get through the pandemic.

“A cupcake always makes everybody happy. The cupcakes, custom cakes, macaroons, and sweets can cure just almost everything,” said Carlos.

The pop-up is open Thursday through Sunday during mall hours.

Maddie is currently competing in Holiday Wars on Food Network.

You can catch it Sunday nights at 7 p.m.