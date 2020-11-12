UMD Hosts Entrepreneurship Conference

DULUTH, Minn. – The 6th annual UMD Entrepreneurship conference was held this morning in the Kirby Student Center.

This year was the first year the event has been completely virtual.

Over 500 students from various age groups participated in a conference geared towards showing how several companies are breaking the barriers and still thriving during the pandemic.

“No matter what the situation is, pandemic or not, you’re able to make pivots in today’s world,” Conference Public Relations Coordinator, Kayla Nelson says.

You really have to be adaptable and that’s what this conference is all about. Being adaptable and being able to make the most out of the situation at hand.”

Bigger Minnesota companies like 3M participated in the conference along with local businesses like Frost River and Vikre Distillery.