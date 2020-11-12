Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Thursday, November 12
Minnesota Health Officials Report 7,728 new COVID-19 Thursday Marking the Highest Ever Recorded in the State
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 7,728 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Thursday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 201,795 in the state.
Health officials also reported 39 news deaths bringing the death total to 2,793 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 3,253,880 tests have been completed to date.
There are 159,467 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 12,443 patients have required hospitalization and 3,086 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 1,013 – 8 deaths
Cook: 38
Itasca: 1,222 – 18 deaths
Koochiching: 238 – 5 deaths
Lake: 203
St. Louis: 5,036 – 79 deaths
Ashland: 440 – 5 deaths
Bayfield: 439 – 3 deaths
Douglas: 1,144 – 1 death
Iron: 281 – 5 deaths
Sawyer: 555 – 5 deaths
Gogebic: 427 – 9 deaths
As of Thursday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 285,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 2,457 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:
Click here for Minnesota
Click here for Wisconsin
Click here for Michigan