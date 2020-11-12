Visit Duluth Launching Weekly Videos to Help Tourism Industry

The videos give information on the industry while also showcasing things like marketing campaigns, promotions, and content to not only other businesses in the industry but also the community as a whole.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the tourism industry struggles during the ongoing pandemic, Visit Duluth is launching new video updates each week in hopes of helping out the community.

They also showcase the campaigns Visit Duluth is doing outside of the city limits to bring people in that those in the city might not necessarily see.

Anna Tanski, the president and CEO of Visit Duluth hopes these videos will help bolster the tourism industry during a difficult time.

Some of Visit Duluth’s marketing campaigns highlight the opening of Spirit Mountain and Bentleyville.

“We have been stretched to our limits we think and then all of a sudden we find these new and creative ways to not only be relevant not only to our partners but to our entire community so we are really trying to embrace this challenge,” says Tanski.

You can sign up for the Visit Duluth videos and information here.