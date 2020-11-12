Wisconsin Breaks Daily COVID-19 Case Record Again as Cases Continue to Rise

65 of the state's 72 counties are labeled 'critically high' with more than 1,000 cases per 10,000 residents.

MADISON, Wis.– Wisconsin broke its daily case record again. The state added 7,497 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The state has also set a new record for the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients every day this month.

It leaves only 8 percent of Wisconsin’s ICU beds available. Now, 65 of the state’s 72 counties are labeled ‘critically high’ with more than 1,000 cases per 10,000 residents. This creates a new level to be placed above the ‘very high’ mark to measure the impact of Coronavirus just weeks after ‘very high’ was made to do the same.

“The science is clear. If we don’t act now and if we don’t treat this pandemic like the urgent crisis it is, Wisconsin could lose thousands more of our friends, family, loved ones, and fellow Wisconsinites by the end of the year,” said Governor Tony Evers.

Earlier this week, Governor Evers signed an executive order advising Wisconsin residents to stay at home except for essential services.