Wisconsin Sets COVID Record, Evers Prepares Bills for Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is reporting another day of jaw-dropping COVID-19 infection numbers. The state Department of Health Services reported a record 7,497 new confirmed cases on Thursday, obliterating the old record of 7,065 set on Saturday.

The department says the disease was a factor in another 58 deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,515.

Gov. Tony Evers said during a news conference that he plans to release a package of pandemic relief legislation next week. He declined to discuss any details.

It’s unclear whether the bills will get any traction with Republicans who control the Legislature. The GOP and its allies have blocked every initiative Evers has enacted to stop the disease from spreading.