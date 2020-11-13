Chester Bowl Hosting A Virtual Fundraiser To Help Send Kids To Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – Chester bowl is collecting donations for its annual Ski, Suds, and Slices fundraiser to help keep kids attending their annual camp programs.

This year the event is being held virtually due to the pandemic.

Donors can buy tickets to an exclusive livestream concert of local bands.

Attendees can also bid on items in a silent auction.

“Last year 109 different families received a scholarship,” said Dave Schaeffer, the Chester Bowl director. “Our goal is to be able to raise as much money as the number of scholarships we receive. Even though it is mid-November, we have already awarded $17,000 in scholarships.”

The hope is to raise $25,000 to help continue sending kids in the community to camp regardless of their family’s economic status.

