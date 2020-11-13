City of Duluth Launches Second Year of Snow Removal Assistance Program

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth announced Friday that it will once again be launching its Snow Removal Assistance Program this winter.

The program connects qualifying residents with volunteers who can help shovel snow throughout the winter months.

According to the City website, the Snow Removal Assistance Program provides for the removal of snow from the door of the eligible residence to the sidewalk (including steps) and from the public sidewalk along the property (including curb ramps and curb cuts). Volunteers cannot clear snow from cars, driveways, multiple entryways, roofs, etc.

To be eligible, an individual must reside in Duluth, be over 60, have a disability, or not have the financial resources to pay for a service.

The city says the program has a capacity for 25 participants and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Snow removal must take place within 24 hours after two or more inches of snow has fallen, and the snow has stopped.

“Last year’s program was a great success,” said Human Rights Officer Carl Crawford. “The burden that this lifts off of residents who needed this service was incredible to see. We hope that the program has that same positive impact again this year.”

To apply for assistance, please visit: https://forms.duluthmn.gov/Forms/Snow-Removal-Assistance-Recipient.

Volunteers are needed and are encouraged to apply. Those willing to assist can learn more and apply by visiting:

https://forms.duluthmn.gov/Forms/Snow-Removal-Assistance-Volunteer.