Coaches Corner: Mike Zagelmeyer

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with the head coach of the Hermantown football team Mike Zagelmeyer. Among the topics discussed are the Hawks’ big win in the Hammer Game over Proctor, as well as what this season has been like playing without packed stands at Centricity Stadium.