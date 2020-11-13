Dial-a-Story Reads Books to Kids Over the Phone

DULUTH, Minn.– With many kids now learning virtually, the Duluth Public Library has dialed-up a solution to help kids learn away from a screen.

The library’s Dial-a-Story program allows kids and families to call in and listen to stories, chapter books, and songs. All they need to do is dial (218)-626-6500.

Library staff will record their readings with new stories every month. Staff at the library says they are excited to get kids’ eyes off a screen and their noses in a book.

“Listening and following along to a story through hearing is a crucial early literacy skill. So not only is it fun but it’s developing early literacy skills needed later on,” said Lynn Schwarzkopf, Early Literacy Technician at the Duluth Public Library.

The library will still have their virtual story time videos on Facebook, where they read multiple stories every week.