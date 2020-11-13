Duluth Schools Will Move to Full Virtual Learning

DULUTH, Minn.– As cases continue to rise, Duluth students of all ages are preparing to go fully online for school.

Duluth ISD 709 announced earlier this week elementary students will be the last age group moving to completely virtual learning beginning November 18.

School leaders say a continued rise in cases in students and staff, along with increase in cases in the area led to the move. They have met with state and local health experts and decided to stay online until December 14.

They will decide in early December whether fully online learning will continue.

“It’s important for us to do so, to practice those safe rates. Our hope is that we can return in-person as soon as possible because we know it impacts our families, we know it impacts our students and that is not what we’re hoping for by any means,” said John Magas Superintendent of Duluth ISD 709.

The district will pause athletic activities starting on November 18th.